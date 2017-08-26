Flying fox colony may get 'nudge'

HANGING OUT: The black flying fox is one of two species roosting in Miriam Vale.

'NUDGING' is the method being suggested to address the problem of flying fox roosts in Miriam Vale.

On Thursday night, Councillor Glenn Churchill chaired a workshop on flying foxes at the Miriam Vale Community Hall.

The workshop, hosted by Ecosure consultants, was attended by about 30 residents.

About 2000 bats are believed to be roosting at three different locations within Miriam Vale, with community members concerned about odour, mess and noise

The roost the community and council identify as the most concern, is a small roost (containing about 30 bats) in the heart of the CBD.

But it is not a simple matter of moving the bats along.

As native animals, responsible for dispersal of seeds and pollination, they are protected under the state Nature Conservation Act.

"We've obtained advice from the environmental specialists, if (the bats) are dispersed, there's the potential for the population to fragment,” Cr Churchill said. He noted fragmentation could mean even more bat roosts around the town, potentially worsening the problem.

"If you use shock dispersal they will all go off in different directions, Cr Churchill said, but he said a method that may prove effective would be to nudge them as a group (it's a bit like herd(ing) cows), gently nudging, not cutting trees down.”

Council expects a report back "ASAP” from Ecosure regarding the best action to take on the roost in the town centre Cr Churchill said.

The council has engaged Ecosure to prepare a Flying Fox Management Plan which Cr Churchill said should be completed within a couple of months.

The bats in question, the little red flying fox and the black flying fox, are not listed as threatened.