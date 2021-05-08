Fluid leaking at Ipswich truck crash on major highway

A truck has crashed into a guard rail at a Warrego Highway on-ramp.

TRAFFIC is congested and police are diverting motorists after a truck smashed into a guard rail on a busy Ipswich highway.

Fireys, police and ambulance crews were sent to the Waterworks Rd and Warrego Highway intersection, North Ipswich, about 11.54am.

It was reported a truck travelling westbound crashed into a guard rail on the highway on-ramp.

It is understood fireys are working to control a major fluid leak involving diesel and oil.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed nobody had been hurt or required medical assessment but paramedics remained on scene.

