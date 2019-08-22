Flu victim’s son suffers his own moment of terror

Daniel Foulds with his children Lily, 11, Cory, 10 and Indy, 7, at The Japanese Gardens in Toowoomba. They all had their flu shots on Wednesday (AAP Image/Claudia Baxter)

THE Foulds children lost their precious mum to the flu only two weeks ago and are living in a thick fog of grief.

But yesterday their dad Dan dragged himself and Lily, 11, Cory 10 and Indy, 7, to the doctor for a flu shot.

"Life has been a blur, it's a terrible time," Dan told The Courier-Mail yesterday.

"The kids miss Jacinta every minute and my heart is broken but getting immunised is important. I want to set an example to Queenslanders by getting protected. It is too late for Jacinta but I have to protect the kids.

"I just don't understand why children are not automatically immunised against influenza at school. They get jabs for everything else."

Middle child Cory caught a 24-hour bug this week and the episode highlighted how traumatised the kids are by their mother's shock death.

"He had a vomiting bug and I could see the fear in his eyes. He kept asking me if he would get well again. He was petrified of passing away as he saw his mum being wheeled out of the house to the ambulance and she never came home," Dan said.

Jacinta Foulds was fit and healthy when she was struck by the flu. She stayed in bed and rested but didn't get better.

"We thought it would pass and she just needed to look after herself but it didn't pass. She called me at work saying she definitely was not OK and I raced home right away. I took one look at her and rang the ambulance. The journey to the hospital was a Code One - critical with lights and sirens. Her heart crashed and I was told she could die," he said.

Within 24 hours the 35-year-old mum was gone.

Dan says he doesn't want any other family to go through the same pain.

"I have to be mum and dad now. Jacinta was a perfect mum and I just don't know how I can fill her shoes. People have been very kind and have cooked for me but I am going to have to work out how to look after the kids and work. I am hopeless at doing Indy's hair, I have a lot to learn," he said.

An analysis by Storyful has revealed that the shock death of nail salon owner Jacinta has sent shockwaves throughout the nail industry.

Many salons have taken to social media to warn people to not attend their nail appointments if they are ill but instead go to the doctor.

"With a heavy heart … RIP Jacinta … the nail industry will miss you dearly … thinking just a flu/cold will be ok to go have your nails done … no … tragedy ending … something you think is so small can end someone's life," one salon owner posted on Facebook.

"The nail industry mourns one of its own and a family mourns the loss of a wife, mother, daughter and friend, A life taken too soon. Please I beg of you if you are sick please stay home and go see the doctor," another owner said.

