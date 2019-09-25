Flu shot saved man’s life from heart attack

A FLU shot may have saved this Gold Coaster's life - not just from the dreaded flu, but a heart attack too.

Palm Beach resident Steve Koops was at very high risk of suffering from a heart attack, but mitigated the danger by up to 45 per cent when he received his annual flu shot.

Research from the University of NSW has found that extending the vaccination to 50-64 year olds under the National Immunisation Program could prevent 1500 heart attacks per year.

Dr Norman Hohl is urging people to get vaccinated against the flu because once you have it, you're at a much higher risk of having a heart attack. Picture Glenn Hampson

Mr Koops said he received the vaccination before he went on vacation to Europe in April, and again on his return as winter began.

The 59-year-old only found out the immunisation had helped to reduce his chances of a heart attack when his Southport doctor, Dr Norman Hohl, noticed his soaring blood pressure during a check-up two months ago.

Dr Norman Hohl vaccinating Steve Koops, 59, who is in the 95th percentile with a chance of having a heart attack. Picture Glenn Hampson

Mr Koops undertook a calcium score test, during which an X-ray is taken of a person's arteries to measure cholesterol plaque - and found his readings off the charts.

"A high reading is 400, mine was 1100," he said.

When a person contracts the flu, the plaque in their arteries can come loose as the vein becomes inflamed, causing blood clots and leading to strokes and heart attacks.

Health HQ's Dr Hohl said he was as surprised as Mr Koops to see the reading, as his patient was fit, healthy, didn't smoke and was not overweight.

He said the vaccination reduced the chance of an attack by 45 per cent, even more so than cutting out smoking or using cholesterol medication.

"It just really shows that 50-64 years old can save their life by having the influenza vaccination and cut their risk in half by almost 50 per cent," he said.

Up to August this year there had been 2909 confirmed cases of influenza on the Gold Coast, according to Gold Coast Health. Last year 2092 people had been diagnosed with the flu.

Residents aged 50-64 can receive the vaccination for as little as $14.95.