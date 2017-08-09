Flower business grows and grows

BUSINESS is booming at My Dainty Affair in Tannum Sands and around Gladstone.

My Dainty Affair owner Emma Robinson started her flower crown workshops and floral styling business 18 months ago.

Ms Robinson had worked as a nurse in Gladstone for two years.

Originally from Sydney, the entrepreneur said she was humbled by Gladstone's reception and support of her business.

"The response from the general public has been fabulous,” she said.

"I was lucky enough to have a girlfriend who owns Blend Cafe at Tannum Sands. I started doing workshops from there more than 12 months ago.

"The boys here at Lightbox have been amazing, and their support of me and my ability to bring the business into Gladstone, I just can't thank them enough.”

COLOURFUL: Set up of the Green with Envy flower crown workshop at Lightbox Espresso & Wine Bar.

Ms Robinson came to Gladstone because of her husband's work.

"When I got here, I found it really difficult with child care so I founded my own business,” she said.

" I decided to have a go and found that there was a market for it, and I built and built and built.”

Ms Robinson also runs a flower bar as part of the business, where people can arrange their own bouquets as a keepsake from "a big smorgasbord” of flowers.

A former artist, Ms Robinson likened flowers to an artistic medium.

"I don't think botanicals need to be so put into a box that the general public can't play with,” she said.

"I think everyone should be able to touch them and play with them.”

Nurse and mother-of-two Alisa Tucker, who attended a workshop with fellow mum Jodie Myers, said the event was "heaps of fun”.

"This is my first time and I found it quite easy,” Ms Tucker said.

"It's a good excuse for girls to get together and have a good day.”