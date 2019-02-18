Florists will run high on flower power this Valentine's Day

Jan Koivunen from Jan's Flower Shoppe, Gladstone is gearing up for a big week as Valentine's Day fever ramps up.

WITH Valentine's Day around the corner the region's florists are gearing up for the year's busiest period.

Little Bloom Room owner Sarah Jean Mills said at her business the annual event required five florists and three floor staff.

"We start preparing for it early, getting all of our boxes ready, all our containers, our teddies, our ribbons,” Ms Mills said.

"We plan to have the shop fully stocked four days ahead of Valentine's Day because a lot of people still send flowers before for different reasons.”

She said the demand for native flowers was growing, and wild flowers mixed with roses and sunflowers was a common choice.

"And they last longer, you get a good 2-3 weeks out of natives,” Ms Mills said.

However, roses remain the most popular pick, which Ms Mills said she ordered as close to the day as possible for freshness.

"Probably why this time of year roses tend to be more expensive is because of the amount of staff I have to put on to prep them, condition them, wire them,” she said.

Jan's Flower Shoppe owner Jan Koivunen expects to arrange many bouquets of roses and lilies this week.

"I've probably ordered somewhere in the vicinity of about 2000 roses let alone other flowers,” Ms Koivunen said.

"The logistics of getting 300 deliveries out in a day tests your abilities but we spend a fair bit of time (preparing) beforehand.”

She said she sells about 25 per cent of her Valentine's Day flowers the day before.

Agnes Water business DC Blooms and Co owner Loulita Hyland has run a pop-up shop at Stockland every year for the past four Valentine's Days.

"Obviously my Agnes Water shop is very small, we're only a small town of 2000 people so the turnover isn't as grand-scale as coming into Gladstone,” Ms Hyland said.

She said it was not easy being in the "perishables business”.

"Supporting the day definitely helps us as florists because we buy a lot of stock and hope that we off-load them”.

Ms Hyland said while red roses were always crowd-pleasers, unique varieties such as rainbow roses and Ecuador black roses became trendier each year.

"They sell out, the rainbow roses, I've ordered 200 this year and in the past I've only ordered 24,” she said.