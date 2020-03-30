Menu
Summshine owner Stacey Wheeler has been delivering flowers to businesses who had to close this week due to coronavirus.
Florist’s flowers cheering up closed businesses

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
A GLADSTONE florist has started home deliveries to cheer up people stuck in isolation or businesses forced to close this week.

Summshine owner Stacey Wheeler wanted to spread some cheer to the region.

After a brief hiatus, Ms Wheeler decided to reopen her florist to deliver fresh flowers to businesses affected by the new rules put in place to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

“I thought a call for fresh flowers with everyone shutting down businesses would be a nice thing to do,” Ms Wheeler said.

“I’ve delivered flowers to a few beauticians this week that had to shut their doors.”

Ms Wheeler said she decided to open deliveries again after many requests from people wanting to send flowers to friends and family.

She said people as far as Melbourne and Rockhampton had placed orders to give to families stuck in isolation.

“If they can’t physically be there, they are sending out flowers,” she said.

“I think it’s a nice way for people to show they care since they can’t physically show it any more.”

Ms Wheeler delivers to Calliope, Boyne Island, Tannum Sands and Gladstone.

To place an order, go to www.facebook.com/summshineturkishtowels.

