FLOOD WATCH: Rainfall to begin Sunday

FLOOD WATCH: Stay alert if you live or work near a major Gladstone waterway. Claudia Jambor

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has updated the Flood Watch it issued yesterday for waterways in the Gladstone region.

While the 20-40mm falls forecast across the region on Thursday failed to eventuate, some Gladstone Region towns did experience significant rain, including Benaraby which recorded 18mm in the 24 hours to 9am yesterday, and Mt Larcom which received 15mm.

Recent rainfall recorded over the past week means river levels could rise quickly in the event of further rain - and meteorologists are now forecasting possible 24-hour rainfall totals of 20-70mm beginning tomorrow and continuing into Monday.

Isolated heavier falls in the range of 80-180mm are also possible each day with severe thunderstorms.

Anyone living or working alongside major waterways including:

Calliope River

Boyne River

Baffle Creek

Burnett River

Fitzroy River

Dawson River

Don River

should continue to monitor the Bureau's warnings and announcements.

Minor flooding is possible across the Flood Watch area, which stretches from south of Mackay down to the New South Wales Border - but will be refined as the location of the heaviest rainfall becomes more certain.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life-threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

The next Flood Watch is expected to be issued before 12.30pm Sunday.

Remember, if it's flooded, forget it.