Tropical Cyclone Penny as it sits off the Queensland coast at 8am Tuesday morning
Tropical Cyclone Penny as it sits off the Queensland coast at 8am Tuesday morning WINDY.COM
Breaking

Flood watch issued for Calliope river

Mark Zita
by
8th Jan 2019 2:00 PM

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for coastal catchments between Gladstone and Cape Tribulation, including the Calliope River.

River level rises above minor flood levels are possible from late today onwards.

"Heavy rainfall associated with ex-tropical cyclone Penny has developed over parts of the Central Coast and is expected to extend inland over the Central Highlands and Coalfields overnight Tuesday," the warning said.

"Rainfall will continue over this area during Wednesday and then move northwards most likely reaching the North Tropical Coast later in the week.

"Catchments between Cape Tribulation and Ingham are currently wet and river levels will respond quickly to the forecast rainfall. Elsewhere, catchments are drier and will initially be less responsive to rainfall."

The full advisory can be read here.

Gladstone Observer

