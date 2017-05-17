26°
News

FLOOD WATCH: Gladstone included in BOM flood warning

Andrew Thorpe
| 17th May 2017 12:47 PM
DOWNPOUR: Gladstone will catch the southern end of a trough system travelling through Queensland this week.
DOWNPOUR: Gladstone will catch the southern end of a trough system travelling through Queensland this week. Bureau of Meteorology

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a flood warning for coastal catchments between Tully and Gladstone.

The warning, which was issued at 11:51am, extends inland to parts of the Fitzroy catchment.

People living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor weather warnings and be ready to move to higher ground.

The Bureau stressed any potential flood levels during this event were expected to be significantly lower than those experienced following ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

>> EARLIER: Duelling trough systems to bring downpour to Gladstone

Forecaster Sean Fitzgerald, from the Bureau's Brisbane office, said a northern trough system travelling south along the coast would reach Gladstone itself tomorrow.

"Gladstone will be catching the southern end of it... and that will intensify overnight to Friday," he said.

"You'll get the peak of the rainfall on (Thursday night), possibly Friday morning.

Mr Fitzgerald said Gladstone wasn't expected to receive the triple-digit rainfall that could land further north, but it was still in for a downpour.

"There's a ten per cent chance of about 80 to 85mm on Friday," he said.

"A more realistic range is more like 10 to 20mm tomorrow and 25 to 50mm on Friday."

"It (will) ease off quite a bit on Saturday for Gladstone... the only way you will get significant rainfall on Saturday will be if you catch the top end (of a second trough) coming from the west.

"You're caught between the two systems."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are urging the public to stay tuned for the latest official forecasts and warnings from the Bureau, and follow the advice of local emergency services.

Avoid travel if possible while warnings are in place and remember: if it's flooded, forget it.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bureau of meteorology flodo warning flood watch gladstone gladstone weather

