FLOOD WATCH: BoM warns of 'minor risk' for Gladstone

The Bureau has issued an initial flood watch between Gladstone and the NSW border. Nicholas Falconer

RESIDENTS living near low-lying areas of Gladstone are advised of a minor flood risk during the weekend and early next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an initial flood watch at 3pm this afternoon.

Depending on the movement of Tropical Cyclone Oma, the risk could increase to moderate to major flooding.

"Tropical Cyclone Oma is expected to continue its track towards the southern Queensland coast in the coming days, which may produce heavy rainfall over the weekend and early next week,” the advice said.

"The specific area and duration of this heavy rain is dependent on the track of Cyclone Oma.”

While the Bureau said southern Queensland catchments were dry due to a delayed start to the wet season, heavy rainfall could change that very quickly.

"Areas where intense rainfall is recorded will likely respond quickly,” it said.

Local catchments that are likely to be affected include the Calliope and Boyne Rivers, in addition to Baffle Creek, Kolan and Burnett Rivers.