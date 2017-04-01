Flood warning cancelled for Boyne & Calliope Rivers

GOING PLACES: The Boyne River spilled over at Lake Awoonga yesterday.

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has cancelled a flood warning it issued yesterday for the Boyne and Calliope Rivers.

Awoonga Dam levels sat at 41.7 metres and falling as of 5.43am, 1.7 metres above the spillway.

The Gladstone Area Water Board said yesterday it expected levels to recede to 41.5 metres by late this afternoon or early Sunday, at which point Gladstone-Monto Road will become accessible.

A moderate flood warning for Baffle Creek at Essendean Bridge remains in place, where a moderate peak occurred at 4.54am.

Baffle Creek was sitting at 10.02 metres and falling at 6.27am, 4.12 metres above the bridge.

The water level is expected to fall below the eight metre moderate flood level later this afternoon.

The next warning is expected to be issued by the Bureau at 1pm.