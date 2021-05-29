Flood victims ‘forced to live in rotting houses’

One of the worst-hit areas in the NSW floods has accused the NSW government of abandoning them, describing its leading disaster agency as a “joke”.

Brigadoon Holiday Park in North Haven on the NSW mid-north coast was demolished by the March flood with widespread property damage and many homes written off completely.

But residents say the distributing of government grants through Resilience NSW has been too slow, bureaucratic and simply inadequate.

Managers of the Brigadoon Holiday Park Claire and Glenn Stevenson are focusing on rebuilding the park after the devastating flood.

Ninety per cent of the 100-odd residents did not have flood insurance, which can run into tens of thousands each year for those that live in a flood zone.

Some homes at the holiday park have only just been assessed by Resilience NSW, more than six weeks after the floods, leaving traumatised residents - where the average age is 70 - in a state of limbo.

While some have been able to source emergency accommodation, others have been forced to move back into mouldy, decrepit properties or risk being homeless.

Others say they have been asked for unnecessary paperwork not requested in the initial claim form, which has held up their applications or for numerous building quotes despite the shortage of tradies in the area.

Those that choose to repair their homes on their own or through donated funds have seen their application voided.

Resident Jackie Birchmore and her partner, who is battling cancer, are struggling to recover from the flood.

"My partner needs to be at home because he is recovering from a major cancer operation," she said.

"Yesterday I took more paperwork to them and now they have asked me for my partner's (betting) statement," she said.

"I said: 'He loses more than he bloody wins!'. They have no right to do that. It is an invasion of privacy."

The couple have moved back into their property in the meantime: "We are living in a place full of mould, the walls are starting to bubble," she said.

Pensioner Keith Diamond lost all the contents of his property in the floods.

He was blunt in his assessment of Resilience NSW: "I don't think they could run a chook raffle."

"The system and process is not fit for purpose. They need more bodies on the ground assessing and judging the process in person rather than working centrally and relying on documentation that applications are unable or incapable to provide," he said.

Frank Ellul and with his wife Sarah-Jane are frustrated with the process of acquiring grants through Resilience NSW.

Frank Ellul and his wife Sarah-Jane were so fed up with the delays, they started some of the work themselves - only to be told they would not be reimbursed by Resilience NSW because the property has to be inspected first.

The rest of their claim has been unable to be processed because they are unable to source the two building quotes requested.

Aussie battlers charity president Karen Sparkes said things have "come to a stop" for many residents at the park.

"People are still waiting for grants to be processed and it is very, very slow," she said.

"Some of them are struggling mentally because they can't go home and they have to stay with people or in motels.

"They have lost their cars too so they have no transport and are eating take-out every night."

Ms Sparkes said the government should be doing more: "Everybody rushes in to help at the beginning, but what happens now?"

The flood clean-up at Brigadoon.

Disaster response manager of Samaritan's Purse Daniel Stevens said while there are "a lot of organisations that are doing small parts it is not enough".

"Most people have got a $1000 voucher from a charity which helps but is not enough when you need to put in completely new walls, kitchens … it is not enough to solve the problems of getting people back into their homes.

"There is a delay in rebuilding … we haven't seen the funds for the rebuilding process."

Resilience NSW was formed in April last year by Premier Gladys Berejiklian to provide "world-leading disaster preparedness and recovery" but has been plagued by accusations of mismanagement.

In February it was revealed the agency spent nearly $1 million dollars on external consultants and embarked on a hiring spree of executive-level managers as jobs were being cut and wages frozen across the public service.

Flood waters at the Brigadoon Holiday Park.

A Resilience NSW spokesman said it had "a number of teams on the ground" administering the Disaster Relief Grant Scheme.

"Given that often the level of assistance provided by government is significant, proof is required to ensure that applicants meet eligibility," he said.

"Across the state approximately 600 applications have been received to date, this is equal to the number of applications received for the entire 19/20 bushfire season.

"In the Mid North Coast area 525 applications have been received with 168 assessed. Many of the 525 applications received are awaiting further documentation from applicants. "Approximately 100 home visits have been undertaken in this area."

He said Resilience NSW caseworkers were in communication with Brigadoon Holiday Park management weekly and are on site every two to three days to liaise with applicants.

MOTHER OF ALL CHALLENGES

Claire Stevenson and her husband Glenn said they "love a challenge" when they applied to manage Brigadoon Holiday Park - but they didn't plan on that including the March floods.

They were working in the tourism sector in Far North Queensland when Covid hit last year.

The pandemic saw them lose their jobs. About to sign off on a house, the bank withdrew.

So they packed up their car, put two chooks in the back seat and went on an adventure driving 1200km around outback Queensland.

When they saw an advertisement to manage a "magical holiday park … fishing, dolphins, marine life on tap" in Brigadoon, on the NSW mid-north coast, they jumped at it.

Less than three months later they had more challenge than anyone would want to handle.

"The park is for the over-50s so we have a lot of mature, less able people," she explained. "They were waking up and finding themselves surrounded by water."

Brigadoon Holiday Park managers Glenn and Claire Stevenson are focusing on rebuilding the park after the devastating flood.

Some staff have nightmares of going past residents in cabins banging on their door pleading for help as they attempted to help the less able, less mobile ones first.

"You don't forget," she said. "Everybody's journey is different; everybody's trauma is different."

One elderly woman was found haphazardly trying to scoop up her husband's ashes in the flood water.

"To lose your property, lose everything in it, wear donated clothes and then to be moved from pillar to post is very stressful for our residents," Stevenson said.

Only half of the residents are back at the park in their homes. Many are still angry, upset and traumatised.

Stevenson paid tribute to the volunteers and community members, SES, fireys, businesses, churches, charities who have donated food, money and time over the last two months.

As for what she has learnt in the last three months: "If I ever go through another job interview again I'll be very cautious about saying I love a challenge!"

Originally published as Flood victims 'forced to live in rotting houses' during wait for aid