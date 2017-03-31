Flood damage forces renter out

HARD SPOT: Toni Aldworth in her laundry at her Clinton rental. Ms Aldworth is moving to Mount Larcom after flood damaged the home.

TONI Aldworth was forced to leave her Clinton home after streams of water poured through windows and cracks in the roof.

Ms Aldworth's rental home was flooded after more than 100mm fell in the hours up to 11am on Thursday morning.

She had to phone the State Emergency Service twice for assistance.

"We just had too much, way too quick,” Ms Aldworth said.

"It's come through somewhere in the roof and it's come through any crack it can find,” she said.

"It was pelting on to the front of the house that much, it actually came through the window tracks.

"I went through about 50 towels, sheets, anything I could find.”

Ms Aldworth hasn't been able to do any laundry as the room was flooded and the power sockets may have been exposed to water.

Now with mould growing inside the Potts St home, the house is basically uninhabitable.

The unemployed mother is moving to Mount Larcom next week.

However, she said with no job it was a struggle to find money for a bond and moving costs.

"We can't even get a bond loan because this house was a bond loan ... and because the new home is a private rental I can't get a bond loan for that,” Ms Aldworth said.

Ms Aldworth said she felt sorry for the owner of the home, who was a single mum.

"She can't afford the insurance claim and on top of that (she'll have) to most likely rebuild, while still paying off the house,” she said.

"I spoke to her (Thursday) night and she was in tears.

"The owner has been pretty nice she said anything that's been damaged she'd compensate me for.”

