A “flog on a log” has been snapped sitting on top of an iconic memorial arch for a dangerous photo opportunity.
News

‘Flog on a log’s’ disrespectful memorial act

by Harrison Tippet
6th Dec 2019 12:22 PM
A "FLOG on a log" has been snapped sitting on top of the Great Ocean Road Memorial Arch.

A photograph of a man perched on top of the archway as cars pass underneath was shared to a Surf Coast social media group on Thursday night, sparking concern and outrage from locals.

The man posing for photo on top of the memorial.
The man was "posing for photos" said Sam Lucas, who posted the picture to the group.

While some voiced concern for the man's safety, many slammed act as disrespectful to the people the archway was built to honour - the 3,000 returned soldiers who helped build the world-famous road during World War I.

"The original arch was officially opened by Sir Harry Chauvel who had been the Commander of the 4th Australian Lighthorse, famous for their cavalry charge at Bersheeba, recognised as the last and one of the greatest cavalry charges of history," Pete Spring commented.

 

"The Arch also marks the spot where over 3,000 Returned Servicemen started work to hack the Great Ocean Road out of the cliff face between here and Cape Patton.

"It is a place that deserves quiet respect. Maybe with some more signage that interprets the importance of this place, instead of the impossible to read plaques, people would show the respect they should. Very sad."

Others were less circumspect about the man's actions.

"You've heard of elf on the shelf, have you heard about the flog on a log?" Nick Harris commented on the image.

"Some people give idiots a bad name," Gerard McNamara said.

great ocean road

