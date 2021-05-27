Virgin Australia and Qantas have reacted swiftly to the escalating coronavirus outbreak in Victoria by cancelling a number of flights, with more to come in the days ahead.

With the Covid-19 cluster in Victoria climbing to 26 infections on Thursday morning after another 11 cases were recorded overnight, Virgin Australia announced it would cancel at least 10 flights that were due either to land or depart Melbourne.

Virgin Australia has slashed at least 10 flights that were either due to land or depart Melbourne on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

“While most services in and out of Melbourne today are operating as normal, we are adjusting our forward schedule to better reflect changing travel demand and booking trends,” a Virgin Australia spokesman said in a statement.

“Customers impacted by any changes to their flight will be contacted directly.”

Virgin Australia said the airline was offering unlimited changes to flight bookings and would be waiving any applicable change fees until January 31.

A Qantas spokeswoman said they have cancelled 15 flights “at the stage”.

Virgin Australia says it is offering unlimited changes to flight bookings and is waiving any applicable change fees until January 31. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

The reduction in flight schedules come as state leaders begin to close borders to Victorians because of the outbreak.

Victoria’s health department reported 12 new cases on Thursday although one had previously been revealed in Wednesday’s figures.

There are now 26 cases linked to an outbreak which is of the Indian variant of COVID-19.

Originally published as Flights to and from Melbourne cancelled