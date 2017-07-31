25°
Flights delayed, low visibility as fog blankets Gladstone region

Tegan Annett
| 31st Jul 2017 10:19 AM
Aerial Media Gladstone's Tim Cheetham snapped these incredible photos of Boyne Island and Tannum Sands when fog blanketed the region on Monday morning.
Aerial Media Gladstone's Tim Cheetham snapped these incredible photos of Boyne Island and Tannum Sands when fog blanketed the region on Monday morning. Aerial Media Gladstone

FOG blanketed the Gladstone region this morning in a wide-spread weather event caused visibility of less than 1km.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said today's fog event stretched from northern New South Wales to Mackay.

Mr Blazak said visibility in Gladstone was less than 1km.

A spokesperson for Alliance Airlines said morning fog in both Brisbane and Gladstone had caused unavoidable delays for airlines.

"Fog in Brisbane and Gladstone delayed our flight departures in both cities this morning by up to 60 minutes however as the fog clears we will catch up on our schedule during the day," they said. "Our 4.40pm flight from Gladstone to Brisbane this afternoon is expected to operate on time."

Mr Blazak said while it was not out of the ordinary to see fog this time of year, he said it was "a little unusual" that it was so widespread.

"We had a bit of moisture pushing from the ocean over the land and the land cooled down considerably last night," Mr Blazak said.

"It was fairly extensive, which we usually only get after rainfall.

"In that sense it was a little unusual."

He said the fog was thickest in Gympie and the Gold Coast hinterland.

Gladstone residents could see more fog tomorrow morning, but Mr Blazak said it was unlikely to be as thick as today's.

He said Gladstone's weather for the rest of the week was "reasonably mundane" with sunny conditions today and tomorrow, and some coastal showers forecast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gladstone Observer
