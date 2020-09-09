Menu
Flight Centre has handed back a staggering amount of refunds to customers caught by the pandemic.
Flight Centre hits $1bn in refunds - here's how to get yours

by Hayden Johnson
9th Sep 2020 4:23 PM
Flight Centre Travel Group has refunded more than $1bn to international customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southbank-based group has issued $800m refunds to Australian consumers and more than $1bn across its global network.

Flight Centre CEO Graham 'Skroo' Turner said there were teething problems with refunds during April and May.

"We're an organisation, where our systems are not built to refund 100 per cent of customers," he said.

"With this refund issue, that's been a very manual process because we haven't developed technology to refund, because it's generally quite an occasional thing."

Mr Turner said the company had improved its refund process.

The Queensland travel icon again called for the states to open borders and allow the company to start building its leisure revenue.

"In Australia it's absolutely essential the borders open and stay open, regardless of infection rates," he said.

Mr Turner, whose own fortune has taken a belting due to COVID, said the business was well-positioned to take is share of the market when it returns.

Flight Centre says it is receiving an "exceptionally high volume of refund requests".

Customers wanting a refund or to amend their booking should visit the Flight Centre website.

