Fleeting artworks on display around the region

ART FOR ALL: Beryl Wood believes art is not just about hanging pieces in galleries. Mike Richards GLA211217ARTC
Julia Bartrim
IF YOU spot Gladstone Regional Council fleet vehicles on their rounds, make sure you take a second look.

Seventeen vehicles in the council fleet have been wrapped in original artworks designed by 15 local artists and printed on vinyl decals.

The 'mobile art' was the product of a Gladstone Regional Arts Development Fund grant and orchestrated by Di Paddick, cultural projects supervisor at GRAGM.

Beryl Wood has hair tinted all the colours of the rainbow. She's 83, an artist and creator of the artwork, which has been installed on the GRAGM fleet van.

Her work is called Our Gallery.

"I just wanted to show the gallery is about more than just coming in to look at nice pictures," she said.

"There's lots going on, there's a lot of background work.

"The staff they do so much work. It's for our community and we're so lucky to have it."

Maddie Cook, public promotions and programs officer at GRAGM, said "there are a whole variety of vehicles (in the project)".

 

"From the gallery van here, through to street sweepers, parks and sewerage cars and utes," she said. "It's a really exciting project, you get to see art outside the art gallery."

The works were installed by New Print HRG and Gladstone Printing Services.

