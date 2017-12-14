Fleeing police the wrong decision for stab victim

WHEN Blair William Gealy was told by police to pull over late one night on a quiet Telina street, it would have been the perfect time to do the right thing.

Recovering from substance abuse issues and suffering severe anxiety after being stabbed in the back several months prior, Gealy could have complied with the direction and saved himself stress he clearly didn't need.

Instead he did the opposite, accelerating away from the officers and pulling into a side street, allowing the man sitting beside him to flee the vehicle into nearby parkland.

Gealy pleaded guilty at Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to failing to comply with police directions to stop a vehicle when required and failing to provide identification within a week of the incident.

His defence lawyer Scott Moon told the court that on the night of March 18 Gealy, 30, met the male passenger and two women for the first time when they "came past" his apartment.

Despite not knowing them, he agreed to give them a lift to the pub, and they left in a car just after midnight.

That's when officers conducting a patrol on Mercury St issued him with a direction to pull over.

This caused the man sitting in the passenger seat to become "vocal and aggressive" and insist Gealy continue driving, according to Mr Moon.

Describing it as a "unique situation", Mr Moon told the court his client had not fled for his own benefit, and rather it was the stress of the situation and anxiety due to the behaviour of his passenger that led him to make the wrong decision.

He said police had an idea of who the man in the passenger seat was, but no charges had been laid.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece asked Magistrate Catherine Benson to impose a fine of between $800-$1000 for failing to stop the vehicle, as well as a short period of driver's licence disqualification.

Mr Moon conceded a fine would be appropriate but asked Ms Benson not to disqualify his client's licence as Gealy would be at risk of losing his employment at a mine which conducted regular drug tests - potentially putting his rehabilitation at risk.

Ms Benson accepted it was not a "classic police chase", and chose not to disqualify Gealy's licence.

She fined him $1000 for the failure to comply with directions to stop and $150 for failing to provide identification within a week of the incident.