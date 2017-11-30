Fleeing DV victims one step closer to safety

VICTIMS: The national scheme is designed to help people fleeing domestic violence.

VICTIMS: The national scheme is designed to help people fleeing domestic violence. Claudia Baxter

A SACRED promise has been made to Australia's domestic and family violence victims.

People fleeing domestic violence need protection the same way humans need air.

Their pursuit of safety is constant, and even when found, it can be fleeting.

But on Saturday, domestic violence orders became recognised nationally, making conditions of Domestic Violence Orders enforceable anywhere in Australia.

Individuals also no longer need to register existing DVOs interstate.

Introduced on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the National Domestic Violence Order Scheme will empower victims and their families and hold perpetrators accountable for contravening an order even if the offence crosses interstate jurisdictions.

Commissioner Ian Stewart said the "legislation change puts the safety and security of victims first”.

A positive step, the continued protection across the nation gives the aggrieved piece of mind knowing that, should they need to flee their home and head interstate for safety, the conditions of an order are automatically enforceable regardless of where they reside.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Vicki Dredge said "this reduces the stress on the aggrieved” and "allows police in any state or territory across Australia to protect an aggrieved by enforcing the conditions of the order”.

The scheme has a clear message - zero tolerance of domestic and family violence to all perpetrators.

Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Shannon Fentiman said the scheme was another important step in preventing DV and family violence.

"Under this national regime a DVO in any state or territory holds the same legal weight as in the state where it is issued,” she said.

"This is particularly important in areas of Queensland close to borders with other states, where people regularly live or work on either side of the border.”

Domestic Violence Orders issued prior to November 25 can be nationally recognised by applying to any court in Australia.

Further information on the National Domestic Violence Order Scheme is available at www.ag.gov.au/ndvos.