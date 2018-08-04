Flashing lights for safer roads around Gladstone schools

A HUGELY successful road safety program is on track to deliver safer school journeys for students at 1000 Queensland schools by 2020.

Three of the 100 schools identified to receive flashing speed limit signals in 2018/19 are in the Gladstone region, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said

"This is fantastic news for our local schools,” he said.

"Over the next 12 months this funding will deliver flashing 'school zone' signs at Boyne Island State School (in Malpas St), Gladstone South State School (in Ann St) and Kin Kora State School (in Hibiscus Ave).

"The safety of our children is a priority for the Palaszczuk Government and protecting their welfare is paramount.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey announced the funding as safety works wrapped up at 100 locations selected for installations during the past 12 months.

"When the final flashing 'school zone' sign is installed by June 2019, our government will have funded safety upgrades at 940 schools,” Mr Bailey said.

"We are well on track to reach 1000 in 2020, which means safer access for thousands of Queensland students.

"Now we need every Queenslander to take the next step by following the road rules.”

Education Minister Grace Grace welcomed the expanded road safety measures in more school communities across the state.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of Queensland students and we want to do all we can to help them get to and from school safely,” Ms Grace said.

"These flashing signs work by alerting motorists to slow down and drive carefully in school zones.”

Schools are selected for flashing 'school zone' signs based on an assessment of crash history, vehicle and pedestrian traffic, speed limits and visibility problems.

The 2018/19 Flashing School Zone program is supported by funding from the Camera Detected Offence Program.

For more information, visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au.