Flashback: wedding bells ring across the region

1929: A wedding with nuptial mass was celebrated by Rev Father Jeffcott, SM, at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Gladstone, when Olga Eugene, youngest daughter of Mr and Mrs John Oscar Missig, of Police Creek, was married to James Charles, son of Mr Nicholas Henry Winn and Mrs Winn, of Cloncurry, North Queensland.

The bride was attended by Miss Ethel Jordan as bridesmaid, while Mr Claude Jordan carried out the duties of best man.

The wedding breakfast was held at the residence of the bride's parents, Police Creek, over which Rev Father Jeffcott presided, the usual toasts being honoured.

Mr and Mrs Winn left by the Townsville mail for the north on their honeymoon.

1934: St Mary's Church of England, Miriam Vale, was the scene of a pretty wedding, when Phyllis Mary, second daughter of Mr and Mrs WC Jeffery, of Shirley, Miriam Vale, was married to Eric Hoult, second son of Mrs Hoult, of Bororen, and the late Mr JM Hoult.

The church had been tastefully decorated by the girlfriends of the bride, with blue and white streamers, and a wedding bell was suspended over the bridal group.

The bride wore a frock of ivory bridal satin, made on classical lines with a Chantilly lace yoke, finished with a diamante buckle at the waistline, and a spray of orange blossoms.

She also wore a net veil lent by Mrs D Leahy of Bajool, a cousin of the bride.