Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
L-R Maddison Francisco, Teeanna Thomsen, Crystal Hudson, Cheryl Royal-Scott, Jess McKay and Rosita Waller at the Best In Business Awards.
L-R Maddison Francisco, Teeanna Thomsen, Crystal Hudson, Cheryl Royal-Scott, Jess McKay and Rosita Waller at the Best In Business Awards.
News

FLASHBACK: The people that made the paper

Sam Reynolds
27th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS WE look back at the stories that The Observer sent to print each edition, we also reflect on the hard work done behind the scenes.

The sales department made sure ads were ready to go, production and logistics teams made sure the paper made it to your businesses and homes, and editorial staff went out into the community to gather and produce stories.

The Observer staff have always been keen on getting involved in local events including the Harbour Festival raft race, Relay for Life and various fitness challenges.

Photos
View Gallery
gladstone print farewell
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’m shocked’: Observer’s favourite 4yo reflects on the end of print

        premium_icon ‘I’m shocked’: Observer’s favourite 4yo reflects on the end of...

        News In 1969 she was featured in a story in the paper, where she was described as “The Observer’s favourite four-year-old”.

        Woman's dog act on teen after canine group rejection

        premium_icon Woman's dog act on teen after canine group rejection

        Crime Emma Korrine Tischler in court over assault

        Gladstone leaders pay tribute to print history

        premium_icon Gladstone leaders pay tribute to print history

        News Our leaders of local, state and federal governments share their special connections...

        CQ gold mine sells for $125 million

        premium_icon CQ gold mine sells for $125 million

        News Aeris Resources has purchased the Cracow gold mine from Evolution Mining.