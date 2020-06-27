FLASHBACK: The people that made the paper

L-R Maddison Francisco, Teeanna Thomsen, Crystal Hudson, Cheryl Royal-Scott, Jess McKay and Rosita Waller at the Best In Business Awards.

AS WE look back at the stories that The Observer sent to print each edition, we also reflect on the hard work done behind the scenes.

The sales department made sure ads were ready to go, production and logistics teams made sure the paper made it to your businesses and homes, and editorial staff went out into the community to gather and produce stories.

The Observer staff have always been keen on getting involved in local events including the Harbour Festival raft race, Relay for Life and various fitness challenges.