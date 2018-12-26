Flashback: On this day in Gladstone

Memories of Christmas in Gladstone through the years:

Dad would order a case of tall soft drinks each Christmas and it didn't matter how many cousins were there, we only got the one case. We learnt to cheat by making up red cordial in advance. We also got a case of stone fruit each Christmas.

Going and searching in the bush at the back of the house with a tomahawk to find and cut a Xmas tree ... a very serious business indeed. Also the case of Wards soft drinks which was only a yearly treat.

Can you remember the smell of the tree? That was Christmas.

Great memories. I remember Grandma boiling the leg of ham in the copper, boiling the plum puddings, cooking the chickens and turkey, all of which you would only get once a year. Going to the farms at Yarwun picking our own peaches,nectarines and lychees. You could eat some while you pick them, the juice would run down your arms.

The railway Christmas party at the Trocadero Hall. We got ice cream and it came in big green canvas drums filled with dry ice to keep the ice cream frozen. Ice cream was a rarity.