FLASHBACK: Milestone marked for gas industry

TODAY marks the 30th anniversary for a piece of Queensland gas infrastructure that laid the foundation for thousands of jobs in Queensland’s gas and manufacturing industries – the Queensland gas pipeline.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said thousands of jobs, hundreds of petajoules of gas and multi-billions in economic stimulus had flowed from the pipeline over the past three decades.

30 years: Blythe Creek

“Queensland’s gas and manufacturing industries support more than 200,000 jobs now, and have generated thousands more pay packets across the state since 1990,” Dr Lynham said.

“Government, industry, unions and health authorities have worked closely together throughout the pandemic to keep the resources sector operating and keep safe their people, and the communities they live and work in.

“The health response has been managed well, and resources and manufacturing remain central to Queensland’s economic strategy to create jobs.

“That’s why the Government continues to support gas development, releasing almost 80,000 square kilometres of land for gas exploration over the past five years, over a quarter of it guaranteeing the gas will be for Australian consumers.”

Queensland Gas: Mimosa Creek, Lowering in Fabricated Section.

Regional Development Minister and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher spent 21 years working with Queensland Alumina Limited at its Gladstone refinery.

“Gladstone is an industrial powerhouse today because of this pipeline, which delivered on the largest natural gas contract in Queensland’s history, transporting 13 petajoules per year to Queensland Alumina’s refinery for 10 years,” he said.

“At the time, Queensland Alumina praised the pipeline as saving them $40 million worth of imported fuel costs year.”

Over the years, several companies have owned the pipeline.

FLASHBACK: Bell's Creek Lowering.

Managing director of current owner Jemena, Frank Tudor, said Jemena invested more than $140 million since 2010 to expand the pipeline which can now transport more than 52 petajoules of gas each year.

“We’re working closely with small producers to provide and reliable and efficient path for new gas to be brought to market, helping to ease forecast gas shortages,” Mr Tudor said.

“This can be seen in the recent connection of Denison Gas at Rolleston, which established the QGP as a bi-directional pipeline.”

THE TEAM: Weed Spread Inspectors, 1989.

APPEA Queensland director Georgy Mayo said the oil and gas industry continued to invest in important onshore infrastructure to help meet the energy needs of homes and businesses which relied on safe and sustained natural gas supply.

“The Queensland Gas Pipeline is a prime example of helping to deliver the state’s abundant gas resources to customers, including Australia’s east coast domestic market,” she said.

“Natural gas continues to play a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions both domestically and globally.

“Natural gas is the perfect complement in enabling a shift towards renewable energy, providing essential back-up and peaking performance. This will continue for decades to come.”

Queensland Government Mining Journal August 1990.

