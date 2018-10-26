Historic flashback: On this day in Gladstone

LAND SALE: In 1929, a valuable piece of land at Barney Point had been offered for sale to the council.

Mike Richards GLA310718BPNT

1929: Mr W. P. Liddicoat and three other ratepayers, residents of property adjoining the new street recently created asked the council to give the new street a name for the convenience of address, and they suggested that it be named Ferris Street. The request was complied with.

1929: Ald. A. H. Friend (at Council Meeting) said a valuable piece of land at Barney Point had been offered for sale to the council some time ago, but the council was not in a position to purchase.

This land had now been purchased by his father, Mr Henry Friend, and he had decided to hand it over to the council as a gift to the town and district for public park purposes.

The land had an historical association with Gladstone on account of the first Government residence having been erected on it.

The Mayor, Ald. W. Ferris, said it was a splendid gift, and he moved that the land offered by Mr Friend be accepted.

The motion was seconded by Ald. Hunter, and carried unanimously. (The land was later made a public park and is known as 'Friend Park'.)

1941: On Saturday last at Calliope a mixed doubles tennis tournament was held in aid of the Country Queen, Miss Gladys Walker, Fund.

After close competition the winning pair was Miss Gladys Walker and Mr H Ballantine. On Saturday night a very successful basket dance was held.

Mr F Butning carried out the duties of MC and Miss M Archay's orchestra supplied the music free. The basket of sweets was won by Ron Aldous, and the turkey by Bob Wright.