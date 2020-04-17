FLASHBACK: How Gladstone fared in Spanish flu

SOME may have referenced the Spanish flu amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but it's not quite a case of history repeating in Gladstone.

Gladstone is faring far better now than it did in 1919, when the flu pandemic first came to the region.

On May 31, 1919, the Maryborough Chronicle, Wide Bay and Burnett Advertiser reported the disease was spreading in the Gladstone area, but fortunately the cases were of mild nature.

"There are five patients in the isolation ward at the Gladstone Hospital, but there are no pneumonic symptoms," the report said.

On June 14, the Morning Bulletin reported more than 250 to 300 cases of influenza in Gladstone.

The article stated a medical officer of health, a doctor named Dr Maye, was "going day and night" to treat those who were sick.

"The people of Gladstone are exceedingly fortunate in having the services of such a skilful and attentive medical man as Dr Maye," it read.

"He has been going day and night for the last fortnight and has won the esteem and regard of the public in a higher degree than any previous medical man we have had.

"As one prominent visitor remarked recently, 'Gladstone has a doctor capable of taking any population in Queensland'."

The article stated that while the pandemic had been raging in the region, Dr Maye was of the opinion the illness was past its worst in Gladstone.

"(Dr Maye) expects the majority of cases now will be from country centres," it read.

"The only death so far has been that of a child - a chronic invalid - and there were no pneumonic symptoms."

An isolation ward was established at the Gladstone Hospital to help treat victims of the Spanish flu.

"There are at present eight females and five males under treatment," the article stated.

Gladstone's showground pavilion was also used to help treat male cases of Spanish flu.