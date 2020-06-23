FLASHBACK: Gladstone’s sports superstars

Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

GLADSTONE loves its sport, and through the years participants young and old have been snapped by our photographers.

The Observer has shared the biggest stories in sports including rugby league, softball, sailing and many more.

The pictures and stories show us how uniforms and games have evolved through the decades.

Our digital coverage will continue to monitor Gladstone's sporting communities, telling the stories of our rising stars.

Do you have a memory of The Observer? Share it with us at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.