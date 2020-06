Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

WITH cameras and notepads in hand, our photographers and reporters have been there to cover the big-ticket items on Gladstone's social calendar.

Events like the Gladstone Harbour Festival, Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, Boyne Tannum HookUp and Botanic to Bridge have been part of The Observer for many years.

COVID-19 put a stop to most of these events this year, but for the Boyne Tannum HookUp, it meant sharing how the event went virtual.