FLASHBACK: 1949 in the pages of The Observer

ON WEDNESDAY, December 28, 1949, The Gladstone Observer & Port Curtis Advertiser shared stories about Girl Guides and words from the Mayor about the second Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

The paper was available for two pence and was printed and published by M. E. Macfarlan at The Gladstone Observer office on Goondoon St.

Here are a few stories that made the front page on December 28, 1949:

OCEAN YACHT RACE

BRISBANE GLADSTONE

THE secretary of the Queensland Cruising Yacht Club has forwarded an interesting brochure of information concerning the Brisbane-Gladstone ocean yacht race, conducted annually at Easter, from Woody Point, Brisbane, to Gladstone, over a distance of 320 miles.

It is the intention of the executive to make this classic event outstanding in the history of sailing.

Contained in the brochure, which is artistically printed in colour, with illustrations of points of interest along the Barrier Reef. A list of trophies and cash prizes, valued at over £650 is also included.

The Mayor of Gladstone (Ald. J. F. O’Malley) has the following message of welcome included:- “The first Brisbane to Gladstone ocean yacht race is now history and the citizens of Gladstone are looking forward with keen interest to the arrival of your yachts in our magnificent harbour on the occasion of the second yacht race.

“To yachtsmen who participated in the initial event we extend a sincere invitation to visit us again and to those who will be steering a course to the historic shores of Port Curtis for the first time, we can assure you of a traditional Gladstone welcome.

“The hospitality of the Gladstone folk is well known and no effort will be spared to ensure that you carry away happy memories as a result of your stay in our town.

“To the visiting skippers and their crews we wish you the best of luck and sincerely trust that your voyage will be a pleasant one and that the wind and weather will be kind to you all.”

GIRL GUIDES ASS’CN

Birthday and Xmas Party Combined

This year the first Gladstone Girl Guides breaking-up party was a combined Christmas and 21st. birthday party, as guides celebrated Miss V. Erbacher attaining her majority.

Mr and Mrs C. D. Patrick, Mrs E. Burnham, Brown Owl of the Brownies, Scouters Taylor and Pender and Cub Master Howard, of the 3rd. Gladstone troop were present.

A dainty supper was provided and pride of place on the table was given to a very decorative birthday cake made by Mrs Golding. Beside the cake was a dressed doll, a Girl Guide, correct in every detail and flanked by a Union Jack. Pam Easton was responsible for this novel idea.

Miss Erbacher was presented with a silver sandwich tray and the Guides and Scouts combined presented Mr and Mrs Patrick and Mrs Burnham with a gift. The evening was brought to a close with Christmas greetings an the singing of the National Anthem.

Brownies breaking up

The 1st Gladstone Brownies celebrated their breaking-up in the CWA Hall on November 29, parents as well as Guides attending.

The evening began with the enrolment of five Tweenies into the Brownies and seven Brownies who passed their first class test were presented with their gold hand. Eight other Brownies, who passed their second class test, received the gold bar. Mrs G. Hughes, president of local association made the presentations and Rev. E. Ullock presented eight Brownies with 2nd Year service stars.

Guide meeting

At a Guide meeting, held on December 5, it was decided that a church parade be held on the fourth Sunday of every month, parents agreeable. Each church would be visited alternatively and the Minister would be notified accordingly.

A street stall, conducted by the members, was very successful.

Mrs Golding reported that a crew of thirteen Sea Rangers, under command of Skipper Hadknow, spent a week-end in Gladstone. The Rangers camped in the church grounds and entertained the first Gladstone Guides at a camp fire on Saturday night. On Sunday they were the guests of the Port Curtis Sailing Club at an outing to Farmers Point, which proved most instructive.

CHRISTMAS PARTY

A SUCCESSFUL Christmas tree party was held on the lawn at Mr and Mrs George Walker’s residence, in Kent St, on Thursday night last.

The children arranged a concert … Vocal items were rendered by Valerie Breslin, Tommy O’Sullivan, Raymond Breslin and Neville Walker; various sketches were also presented. Valerie Breslin recited and little David James sang Sing a Song of Sixpence in fine style.

Highlight of the evening was a Hawaiian dance in national costume by Neville Walker. After a dainty supper, served by the ladies, games were enjoyed until a late hour.