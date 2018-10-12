Flash flooding and hail possible for region

GONE UNDER: Dawson Rd flooded on March 30 last year following rain from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

THE Gladstone Region won't be immune to the wild weather that lashed the Sunshine Coast, Gympie and Brisbane yesterday with heavy falls predicted over the next two days.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a very high (95 per cent) chance of rain likely to fall from late this morning.

Rainfall in the region is tipped to reach 25-40mm today with 25-45mm expected tomorrow.

BOM meteorologist Adam Blazak said our best bet for shower or storm activity was from mid morning.

"Twenty millimetres should be on the cards for most people and about 25 per cent of areas will get up to about 35mm," Mr Blazak said.

"The 20-35mm range will be across the board so you should get at least those numbers.

"There's a coastal trough forming somewhere between the Wide Bay and Capricornia over the weekend into Saturday and Sunday.

"Depending how close you are to where that trough forms will dictate how much rainfall you get.

"There's some potential over the weekend to see increased rainfall... It will be worthwhile keeping an eye on (the trough) because rainfalls could cause localised flash flooding.

"On Sunday we should see the situation start to clear but there will still be showers about around the 1-2mm mark."

Mr Blazak said storms forming over the south-west portion of the state were some of the biggest seen for some time in Queensland.

"That's around Murgon, Gympie and we've got stuff forming to your south west around the Carnarvons but they still have a long way to go to get to you," he said.

"If it does get nasty on the radar just check our warnings because we've seen some very large hail (yesterday).

"The atmosphere has a pretty good set up for (hail) at the moment.

"It could happen (today) with Saturday likely to be more heavy showers coming in from the coast."