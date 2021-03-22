Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Agnes Water.
Flames ‘visible’ from roof in Agnes Water fire

Eilish Massie
22nd Mar 2021 8:44 AM
Fire and Emergency Services were called to a structure fire in Agnes Water on Sunday.

Three crews were called to Grahame Colyer Drive at 2pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said flames were “visible” from the roof area when crews arrived.

The QFES said two rural fire brigades and one urban appliance extinguished hot spots in the roof space.

She said the fire did not spread to any other parts of the house.

Queensland Police and Ergon Energy were also on scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the fire did not appear to be suspicious.

