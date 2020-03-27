FLAGS DOWN: Beaches to close around Queensland

Lifeguard Ryan Miller at Agnes Water main beach in January this year. The flags will be up for the last time for the foreseeable future on Saturday.

BEACHES around Queensland will have their flags up for the last time for the foreseeable future this Saturday.

In consultation with local councils, Surf Life Saving Queensland will move all ­volunteer beach patrols and lifeguard services to surveillance patrols. This includes beaches at Tannum Sands and Agnes Water.

The change will mean lifesavers and lifeguards will still be on beaches ready to respond, however to avoid people congregating in proximity there will be no red and yellow flagged designated swimming areas.

SLSQ general manager of lifesaving Kaitlyn Akers said they were committed to the safety of Queenslanders during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While there will be no flagged designated swimming areas, lifesavers and lifeguards will remain on our beaches on a surveillance patrol,” she said.

“Surf lifesavers and lifeguards will continue to be actively advising beachgoers of warnings and performing preventive actions to ensure beachgoers’ safety.”.