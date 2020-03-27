Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifeguard Ryan Miller at Agnes Water main beach in January this year. The flags will be up for the last time for the foreseeable future on Saturday.
Lifeguard Ryan Miller at Agnes Water main beach in January this year. The flags will be up for the last time for the foreseeable future on Saturday.
News

FLAGS DOWN: Beaches to close around Queensland

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Mar 2020 11:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEACHES around Queensland will have their flags up for the last time for the foreseeable future this Saturday.

In consultation with local councils, Surf Life Saving Queensland will move all ­volunteer beach patrols and lifeguard services to surveillance patrols. This includes beaches at Tannum Sands and Agnes Water.

The change will mean lifesavers and lifeguards will still be on beaches ready to respond, however to avoid people congregating in proximity there will be no red and yellow flagged designated swimming areas.

SLSQ general manager of lifesaving Kaitlyn Akers said they were committed to the safety of Queenslanders during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While there will be no flagged designated swimming areas, lifesavers and lifeguards will remain on our beaches on a surveillance patrol,” she said.

“Surf lifesavers and lifeguards will continue to be actively advising beachgoers of warnings and performing preventive actions to ensure beachgoers’ safety.”.

agnes water beach beach closed surf life savers queensland tannum sands beach
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Thousands of new infections’ if election goes ahead

        premium_icon ‘Thousands of new infections’ if election goes ahead

        Politics A Queensland surgeon has blasted the State Government’s decision to allow council elections to go ahead as “ludicrous”, warning that thousands more Covid-19 cases will...

        Calls for CQ to be shutdown from SEQ

        premium_icon Calls for CQ to be shutdown from SEQ

        News "If you're trying to isolate individual towns it's a huge job..."

        Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        premium_icon Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        Business Events company feels the weight of pandemic, looks to close one of their offices...

        Candidates on how to reinvigorate Gladstone’s main street

        premium_icon Candidates on how to reinvigorate Gladstone’s main street

        News IT’S a difficult task but candidates have come up with some interesting solutions...