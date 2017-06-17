'Flabbergasted': Couple desperate to save their business

A GLADSTONE couple is so desperate to sell their popular business that they're willing to throw their house into the bargain too.

Gladstone Auto Parts and 4WD owners Jim and Robyn Steedman are ready to retire, but they don't want to see 20 years of hard work go to waste.

After months of worry and two potential buyers falling by the wayside, the pair have set themselves a time frame of three weeks to either sell the business or close for good.

There's no denying their pride in what they have created, which is one of the main reasons they're so desperate to sell.

Jim and Robyn are ready to hand over their whole business, from the store signs to the computer system and a forklift.

For the right price Jim said they would considering throwing their Boyne Island home into the deal as well.

"As a last resort, we may look at some deal with a house and land package with the business, with our house in Boyne Island," Jim said.

"If someone wants bricks and mortar and the business, we will certainly have a look at that."

As one of the last remaining independent car parts stores in Gladstone, Jim said it would be a shame for the business to close.

Asked for a rough idea of how much they want for the business, he said their stock is worth $365,000 - and they wouldn't sell for less than that.

"It's not as though we want a fortune for it ... We just cannot work out why it's not selling," he said.

"I'm flabbergasted by it."

Jim and Robyn plan to retire and move to Western Australia to be closer to their two grandchildren.

The couple, both in their 60s, said it would "bring tears to (their) eyes" if the store was closed for good.