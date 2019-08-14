FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to fire

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Michelle Coats and Dani Harrison from Rio Tinto, Lynn Lapham from Boyne Smelters Limited and artist Katrina Elliott next to the sculpture.

News premium_icon PICS: Enjoying morning tea with 'Aunty'

Pace, Eva and Andrew O'Neill at the Gladstone Rotary Swap Meet and Car Boot Sale held at Calliope River Historical Village.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Bargain hunters descend on Calliope

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Voices heard as Eisteddfod gets underway

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: Out and about at the Gladstone Cup race...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Frocks, fascinators and fun at Fashions on...

News

News premium_icon FLASHBACK: Gladstone Cup 20 years ago

MARKETS: Indie Ibbotson, Maddison Young and Milaan Ibboston at the Feast on East markets yesterday.

Community premium_icon GALLERY: Cruise ship docks into Gladstone

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Build-up of fun at GECC Brick Event

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: Car enthusiasts unite for annual hot rod...

News

News premium_icon Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Locals have a blast in Wartburg all for a...

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

News premium_icon 300 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks 2019

Hiccup the macaw

Pets & Animals premium_icon GALLERY: 17 of Gladstone's most unusual pets

Krystle Daly with a nice red throat emperor caught near masthead

Fishing premium_icon CATCHES OF THE WEEK: A variety of species on show

Wolfgang

Offbeat premium_icon GALLERY: 101 of Gladstone's adorable felines

A severe storm passed through the Gladstone region yesterday.

Weather premium_icon YOUR PHOTOS: Stunning shots of severe storm

Property destroyed at Chauvel Road, Tabulam.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Latest devastating scenes from the...

CUTE DOGS: Over 500 people submitted photos of their beloved pets. (Pictured: Sugar)

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 101 of Gladstone's cutest dogs

Five occupants of a vehicle that rolled on the Bruce Highway were hospitalised on Saturday morning.

News premium_icon Police investigate how kids were ejected in Bruce Hwy...

CRASH: An aircraft with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera. The pilot was taken to hospital.

News premium_icon First photos of Mundubbera plane crash emerge

Tennis

Tennis premium_icon Murray returns with routine win

The first images from the Deepwater disaster zone have appeared.

News premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: First photos from inside Deepwater...

FACES OF THE FIRES: Our unsung heroes battling the fires across the Qld state.

News premium_icon FACES OF FIRE: Queensland's unsung heroes

News

FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to fire

14th Aug 2019 12:00 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS been five years since fire destroyed the heart of Nimbin.

In the early hours of August 14, 2014 emergency crews raced to the main street after reports of a fire.

When they got there, they were met with an inferno, fire having already taken hold in the Rainbow Cafe and spread to other timber structures in Cullen Street.

Crews battled for hours to save the town, but as morning broke, the heartbreaking reality was unveiled - the Rainbow Cafe, Nimbin Museum, Tribal Magic and BringaBong were reduced to rubble.

But the community rallied, and in the five years that have passed, various plans to rebuild have been floated, proving while the heart was destroyed that day, Nimbin's soul well-and-truly survived.

 

bringabong fire nimbin nimbin museum northern rivers history rainbow cafe tribal magic
Lismore Northern Star