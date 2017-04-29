Five ways Goondoon St has changed this year

NEW BUSINESS: Briana Carlyon, Jess Smith, Melanie Carlyon and Narelle Jones at La Moda on Goondoon Street.

A SMALL sign reading Hidden Wardrobe is the latest change to Gladstone's Goondoon St.

In recent months we've seen businesses open, close and change on Gladstone's main street.

Here's six things that have changed in Goondoon St since the start of the year:

Hidden Wardrobe is the second clothing boutique to open in Goondoon St in two months. Early March La Moda, a women's fashion boutique, opened in the store formerly Cavaleirs Menswear.

While we celebrate new business opening, Goondoon St hasn't been immune to shop closures. In February takeaway pizza shop Mamma Mia closed.

There was worry the GLadstone City Markets would be gone for good after the council decided to ask another community group or resident to run them. After a month without the market the KType Creative decided it was time to bring them back.

More than 80 volunteers chipped in to help transform Goondoon St during the 7 Day Makeover. During the council-sponsored project residents helped add a pop of colour to the Gladstone City Library, they built play activities for children and installed seating and couches.

Gladstone Regional Council started its Jumpstart Our City Heart Urban Renewal Strategy by turfing traffic islands and other areas on Goondoon St.