Five top tips for what's on this weekend

BRING ON SUMMER: The end of year holidays offer plenty to do in our region, including visiting the beautiful Lake Awoonga. Paul Braven GLA270316AWOONGA
Julia Bartrim
by

Movies

Star Wars fanatics will be waiting with bated breath for the premiere of The Last Jedi at Gladstone Cinemas on December 14. The film was the final one for Carrie Fisher who died December 2016 after shooting her scenes as General Leia Organa. Gladstone Cinemas will host a midnight session on opening night.

Bonsai

The Japanese practice of bonsai dates back over 1000 years and is believed to stem from the Chinese practice of penjing.

This Sunday, you'll have the opportunity to learn more about this ancient art at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens at a bonsai workshop from 8.30am to 1pm.

Markets

Do you need some Christmas gift inspiration? Check out the Mount Larcom Art Gallery and Museum Christmas Markets on Sunday at 8 Bismark St.

There will be jewellery, jerky, arts and crafts, plants and horse gear on sale plus there will be free activities for children and a ham wheel from 9am-2pm.

Races

It's family fun day at the races on Saturday. There will be racing of course and plenty of activities for children including slides and rides giving parents some time to enjoy a glass of something bubbly.

The races at the Gladstone Turf Club, Ferguson Park should coincide with some perfect weather this Saturday.

Film Fest

The Capricorn Film Festival is nearly here. It's on Saturday at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre. Central Queensland's premiere film arts festival features virtual reality interactive experiences, master classes, panel discussions and selected short films in competition, with winners receiving cash prizes.

bonsai capricorn film festival christmas markets family fun day movies

