27°
News

Five-time melanoma survivor wants to save you

SURVIVOR: Gladstone man Mark Booth, 55, shows the results of having a very small melanoma removed from his left leg.
SURVIVOR: Gladstone man Mark Booth, 55, shows the results of having a very small melanoma removed from his left leg. Matt Taylor
MATT HARRIS
by

MARK Booth is only 55 and just had his fifth melanoma removed within the space of 10 years.

Now he wants to spread the message regarding regular skin checks.

Mark was diagnosed with his first melanoma 10 years ago and had a further three appear within the next three years.

The English-born and fair-skinned Gladstone Power Station worker had a six-and-a-half-year hiatus until he noticed a tiny mark on his left thigh.

TINY: Mark Booth, 55, had this Level 4 melanoma removed recently which was only 2.8mm in depth and the size of a match head. It was the fifth melanoma Mark has had removed in 10 years.
TINY: Mark Booth, 55, had this Level 4 melanoma removed recently which was only 2.8mm in depth and the size of a match head. It was the fifth melanoma Mark has had removed in 10 years. Contributed

"I had a break for nearly seven years where (Dr Stephen Rigby) was actually quite happy with me skin-check wise - I was on a three-month cycle and he let me out to six months,” Mark said.

"But between skin checks I found this (latest one) on my leg and thought that it was different.

"It was nothing more than a little splinter under the skin... but pretty quickly it escalated to something not very nice.

"In the blink of an eye I'm in Brisbane talking to specialists about some pretty serious treatment for a Level 4 melanoma.”

Mark's message is a simple one - just because you don't have a history, or spend most of your time indoors doesn't mean you're immune to developing skin cancer. "If you see something different that's unusual just don't dismiss it,” he said.

"In my case I have a history, but the discussion Steve and I have had is that the public in general needs to have an awareness that something very small can escalate to something very big quickly.

"We want to get an awareness out there to people and remind them that it's a very harsh environment in Australia and it doesn't matter where you come from these things can pop up out of the blue and are quite life threatening.

"If it gets one person in to get their skin checked then job done.”

Mark Booth with his doctor, Stephen Rigby, show just how much danger can be lurking behind the smallest of skin spots.
Mark Booth with his doctor, Stephen Rigby, show just how much danger can be lurking behind the smallest of skin spots. Matt Taylor

Dr Stephen Rigby of Gladstone Central Medical Centre said melanoma removal was a common practice.

"In the week that we diagnosed Mark's melanoma there were two others in that week so it's not a rare disease,” he said.

"Mark's was interesting because it was so small... It was 2.8mm thick, which is a relatively late-stage melanoma

and fortunately he noticed it himself because he's very aware of what his skin is like and you can see from the picture how small it was.”

Dr Rigby recommended to get yearly skin checks from a doctor.

Topics:  dr stephen rigby gladstone central medical centre mark booth melanoma melanoma awareness skin cancer skin care sun cancer

Gladstone Observer
Department swamped as 100+ speak out on LNG flaring plea

Department swamped as 100+ speak out on LNG flaring plea

A GOVERNMENT department has extended its timeframe to consider a request to allow more smoky flaring from an LNG plant after it was swamped by submissions.

Massive Chicago concert was in Vegas killer’s sights

FILE - This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. The question has been raised as critics suggested that the conversation around our nations tragedies is often framed in divisive, racial code words. If whites are blamed, they say, it is as individuals; for minorities, it is suggested that their crimes are part of a larger narrative. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

Las Vegas shooter may have had other targets

How Gladstone's growth saw it lose its railway hotel

PASSION FOR HISTORY: Scott Whitaker's grandfather was a locomotive fireman on a steam engine and sparked Scott's interest in railway history.

History buff shares stories of the glory days of the hotel.

Author's book goes international

LOCAL AUTHOR: Sue-Ellen Pashley says when she writes she's "not necessarily a happily ever after type of girl, but there has to be a satisfying ending”.

Sue-Ellen Pashley achieves publishing success overseas

Local Partners