The affected area concerns five Sydney suburbs. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Five Sydney suburbs on virus alert

by Anton Nilsson
7th Jun 2021 4:31 PM | Updated: 4:57 PM

A Sydney area that’s home to 8400 people has been put on alert after coronavirus fragments were found in sewage.

NSW Health said in a coronavirus update on Monday that fragments had been discovered in a wastewater network that covers the suburbs of Glenhaven, Dural, Kenthurst, Kellyville and Castle Hill.

The discovery was made on Sunday after the health department received results of an analysis of sewage from the Castle Hill Sewage Network in Sydney’s northwest.

“NSW Health is asking everyone in these areas to be especially vigilant in monitoring for symptoms, and if they appear get tested and isolate immediately until a negative result is received,” officials wrote in the update.

It comes after a Victorian family that later tested positive to coronavirus visited several places on the NSW south coast last month.

A Sydney area that’s home to 8400 people has been put on alert after coronavirus fragments were found in sewage. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
People who live in Gundagai, Goulburn, Jervis Bay, Huskisson, Hyams Beach and Vincentia should also be vigilant for symptoms.

So should anyone who has visited those areas since May 19.

The family’s coastal holiday resulted in hundreds of people whose paths they crossed to be put on high alert for coronavirus symptoms.

So far, 226 people have been classified as close contacts of the family, but none of those people have tested positive.

Wastewater testing is carried out by scientists who regularly receive samples from wastewater treatment plants.

For those Sydney areas where quarantine hotels are located, it is common to find virus fragments in wastewater.

That’s because people who have been infected tend to shed coronavirus fragments with their urine and excrement.

When the analysis shows coronavirus fragments in an area where there are no known coronavirus cases, it tends to lead health officials to worry the virus may be spreading undetected in the community.

Originally published as Five Sydney suburbs on virus alert

