Kin Kora State School tuckshop receives five-star rating

HEALTHY EATING: Students (L-R) Hayden Casey, Alyssa Raw, and Rylan Mooney with some of the team behind the success of Kin Kora State School's award-winning tuckshop - convenor Brenda Raw, volunteer Donella Waters and assistant convenor Claire Hammond. Mike Richards GLA050918TUCK

WHO says eating healthy can't be fun?

Kin Kora State School's tuckshop volunteers are celebrating after their revamped healthy menu was given a five-star rating by the Queensland Association of School Tuckshops.

The rating means at least three quarters of the menu is compliant with the State Government's healthy eating strategy for Queensland schools, with none of the remaining items raising nutritional alarm bells.

Convenor Brenda Raw said she was ecstatic over the rating, which means the tuckshop is eligible to be nominated for Tuckshop of the Year.

She and her sister, assistant convenor Claire Hammond, took charge of the menu last year and immediately began implementing the new healthy choices, for which they were awarded the Fresh Start Award.

"This year I've re-done it again, so we have a seasonal menu," she said.

The regular items featured on the menu include pizzas, sandwiches and toasties made on the premises using fresh ingredients from the local Aldi.

Treats include fruit, fresh popcorn, Smart Choices-approved ice blocks and yoghurt, and custom snack boxes.

The fridge contains juices and flavoured milk, rather than soft drinks.

"When we introduce a new food we run it as a special for a day and see how it goes," Ms Raw said.

"If the kids really like it we'll bring it in as a regular menu item."

Ms Raw said schools concerned their tuckshops would lose revenue if they switched to a healthier menu should not be overly concerned.

"Your sales may go down a little bit, but the profit margin should go up, because you save a lot of money doing it yourself with fresh food," she said.

"We rely heavily on our volunteers - we're on a roster system, so we have the same parents in the same class team building and have fun together. It builds great community spirit!"