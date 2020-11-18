Five sport, recreation groups to share in $113K funding

The Gladstone Cart Club has been allocated $30,000 from council's regional enhancement fund for track resurfacing.

FIVE community sport and recreation groups from the Gladstone region have been successful in securing $113,000 in council grants under council’s regional enhancement fund.

Councillors at the November 17 Gladstone Regional Council general meeting voted on whether to adopt the officers’ recommendation to award funding to the top five of 21 applicants.

The meeting heard the top five applications from the Gladstone Horse Performance Club, Boyne Tannum Football Club, Gladstone Cart Club, the Mt Larcom District Youth and

Community Recreation Group and the 1770 Bowls Club all scored 75 per cent or above in the assessment criteria.

Applications by the Gladstone Calliope Equestrian Group, the Curtis Coast Trail Riders Club, the Gladstone Auto Club, the Central Football Club, the Baffle Creek Golf Club and Central Queensland Motorsports Benaraby Inc all scored 69 per cent or above and met selection criteria under council guidelines.

Council’s community investment panel assessed all 21 applications on four key selection criteria areas; increasing community participation through maintenance and enhancement, creating a safer more user friendly facility for participants and the community, enhancing the sustainability and effectiveness of the club and encouraging multi-use or shared capability of a facility.

The community investment panel consisted of the general manager Community Development and Events, the manager of Engagement and Partnerships and a Property Acquisitions and Disposals Specialist delegation from the general manager of Operations.

The meeting heard the remaining budget for the 2020-21 financial year in the Regional Enhancement Fund - Sport and Active Recreation - Community Projects was $110,000.

Two options were afforded to councillors by staff; full funding to the top four applicants and partial funding to the fifth applicant, or option two - fully funding the top five applicants.

Option two would be achieved by drawing an additional $3,033.60 from the Community

Education and Development Fund – Educational Development initiative, to cover the funding shortfall.

Cr Natalia Muszcat expressed her disappointment that despite meeting selection criteria, six clubs that scored 69 per cent or above would not receive funding.

“I guess they will just have to resubmit at the next round, so there is no way that we can do anything,” she said.

Council’s Emily Costello told Cr Muszcat the top five allocations would exhaust the regional enhancement fund budget.

“However they will be able to resubmit, if the projects remain current, next financial year,” Ms Costello said.

Cr Muszcat said council would look at $140,000 extra to fund the additional six applications.

“I hope they do resubmit and I think we all wish we could help them all,” she said.

Council general manager Community Development and Events Kylie Lee said she wished council could fund all successful applications.

“We wish we could fund all of the successful applications, but that’s why we have an assessment criteria in place,” she said.

Cr Chris Trevor said in the event of COVID arriving in the area, resulting in the need to stimulate the region’s economy, the unsuccessful projects could be referred back to.

“A mini-budget, if it becomes necessary, I can think of no better place to start,” he said.

The motion to adopt option two to fully fund the top five applicants totalling $113, 033.60 was moved by Cr Trevor, seconded by Cr Rick Hansen and unanimously approved.

As he declared a conflict of interest, Cr Glenn Churchill did not participate in the vote.