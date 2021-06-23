‘Five seconds to transmit’: Premier’s plea as Covid runs rampant in hotels

New cases of transmission within hotels were recorded on Wednesday. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has slammed the Morrison Government over its refusal to co-operate with the Queensland Government on establishing a regional quarantine hub.

It comes after health authorities revealed guests in Queensland’s hotel quarantine have been infected by room-to-room transmission and have been forced to reclassify overseas cases as locally acquired.

Mr Miles said hotel quarantine was no longer proving effective against new strains of Covid-19.

“We’ve seen this now with the outbreak in Sydney and also with room-to-room transmission both across floors in one case and on a floor in another case here in our Queensland quarantine facilities,” he said.

“That just underlines what we’ve been saying for a very long time now.”

Deputy Premier Steven Miles says the Federal Government refuses to co-operate on establishing a regional quarantine hub in Queensland. Picture: John Gass

Mr Miles said there had been plenty of opportunity to establish a regional quarantine hub in Queensland, but that had been thwarted by the Morrison Government’s refusal to co-operate.

“And they’ve said this morning that they’ve assessed defence sites in Queensland and determined that none are suitable for a regional quarantine facility.

“I will just say this: the criteria for a regional quarantine facility that the Prime Minister dropped on us, I think a week or two ago, says that they have to be on Commonwealth land.

“If they’ve assessed defence facilities in Queensland and determined none are suitable, that doesn’t leave any other suitable Commonwealth land.

“They’ve effectively ruled out a regional quarantine facility here in Queensland with their repeated additions of new requirements, new Federal government criteria.

“We would just urge them to reconsider our proposal for Wellcamp … because we think it is the best available option.

“It can be up and running sooner, cheaper and will be larger. We’ll have greater capacity than the Victorian proposal.”

State chief health officer Jeannette Young earlier said her team had initially sourced the cases identified at the Novotel Brisbane Airport earlier in the month as being acquired overseas, but further investigations proved Brisbane facilities had once again been exposed to passing infections in corridors.

She said with the Delta variant “we’re seeing very fleeting contact leading to transmission”.

“A year ago we were saying the virus was transmitted from 15 minutes of close contact and it now looks like five or 10 seconds (of contact), that’s a concern,” she said.

“A few days ago, we did have a few cases that were reported as hotel assessed and found in hotel quarantine, but now that we’ve got the genome sequencing back we know that there’s been transmission from one room to another room.

“This is on floor five of the Brisbane Airport Novotel (where) we had two people in one room and one person in the room adjacent.

Dr Jeannette Young said Brisbane has again been exposed to room-to-room transmission in hotel quarantine. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

“That person in the room adjacent tested positive first and then two days later the couple, the two people in the adjacent room, tested positive.

“At the time we thought it was just overseas acquired, but now that I’ve got the genome sequencing back, it’s clear that the first person has given it to the other two people.”

Both cases are older infections that have been reclassified as locally acquired, with the couple arriving in quarantine on June 8 and the individual in the adjacent room beginning quarantine on June 10.

“But they immediately became positive and then later the couple became positive,” Dr Young said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk again lashed the Morrison government over its refusal to commit to a regional quarantine facility in the Sunshine State.

“Once again, I stress – we need to have regional quarantine,” she said. “This Delta variant is spreading quickly in our hotels, so we are inspecting that and we'll be doing an investigation in relation to that matter.”

The lack of new community cases comes as a relief after a flight attendant contracted the virus while in hotel quarantine on the weekend.

She had tested negative three times while in quarantine after arriving from Portugal but returned a positive test after her release when tested again as part of her employer’s testing regimen.

She spent four hours in the community while infectious.

Originally published as ‘Five seconds to transmit’: Premier’s plea as Covid runs rampant in hotels