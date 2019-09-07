Menu
Five reported missing as chopper fades from radar

by Ava Benny-Morrison
7th Sep 2019 8:22 AM
FIVE people are missing and a major search operation is underway after a helicopter faded off the radar off the coast of Port Stephens overnight.

The helicopter went missing in destructive winds and storms about 6:30pm last night.

According to police, the helicopter, which had five people on board, went missing in the vicinity of Anna Bay.

It is believed the private helicopter had taken off from Brisbane, stopped in Coffs Harbour to refuel and was flying to Bankstown Airport when it disappeared.

A search involving the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, police and marine rescue was conducted last night and was due to resume at 7am today.

chopper editors picks missing aircraft missing people port stephens

