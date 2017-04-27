Five recent closures of Gladstone food outlets that shocked us all

Gladstone CBD from The Oaks Hotel roof, Febuary 17, 2015. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

BUSINESSES in the Gladstone region are closing down at an alarming rate.

And more recently, it has been the businesses that Gladstone residents never expected to see close their doors permanently announcing the shocking news.

Especially the food-lovers of the region.

It's not just small local businesses, it is also major franchises and popular restaurants that have been the feature of our headlines.

Here are five businesses that recently announced indefinite closure in the Gladstone region, that shocked us:

1. Brumby's

Both of the Gladstone stores - at the Gladstone Square Shopping Centre and Stocklands - closed suddenly after the Easter holiday break.

On April 18, every worker at both stores received a letter informing them they no longer have a job.

The closure was the result of the owners no longer being able to "watch their business decline" as the tough economic times hit them hard.

2. The Brasserie at the Golf Club

Announced by The Observer just yesterday, this iconic restaurant will serve up its last signature citrus fish, chicken parmy and home style gravy on Saturday.

It is believed the closure was a personal decision made by the owners.

THIS SATURDAY will be the last chance Gladstone residents have to enjoy a warm meal or a cold beer after a day on the green, with The Brasserie announcing its closure.

An agreement between the Yaralla Sports Club and the Golf Club saw the kitchen be leased out by The Brasserie owners.

And, despite The Brasserie closing its doors, a Yaralla Sports Club spokeswoman said there was an opportunity for a new business, food catering service or restaurant to open inside the Golf Club.

The Observer will have further information on this.

3. Pizza Capers

Who else loves potato on their pizza?

Well it will soon be a thing of the past with the sudden closure of the Pizza Capers store at the Gladstone Square Shopping Centre.

The franchise announced on Facebook yesterday afternoon that until the final closing date on April 30, there would be a specials running in-store.

Pizza Capers head office said despite the franchisees announcing its closure, it would still be interested in the continuance of a store in the Gladstone region, if someone was willing to take on the franchise.

4. Wok Me

The Gladstone Square business seemed to close its doors a number of times over the past two years however the most recent was a permanent move.

The popular Asian cuisine takeaway restaurant always had a long lunch crowd line, with a mix of specialty hot and cold dishes on the menu.

The shop space is now up for lease.

5. Tokyo Bento Sushi Noodle Bar

Some would say this fast food restaurant was one of the best on offer at Tannum Sands.

So when the business doors closed a few weeks ago, residents couldn't believe it.

The Observer was unable to reach the owners of the former business.