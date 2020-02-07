Five reasons Chris Hemsworth could be in Gladstone
WHEN People magazine's 2014 'Sexiest Man Alive' lands in Gladstone, people are going to talk.
We at The Observer are just as curious as you are as to why Chris Hemsworth could be in Gladstone.
Here are five of our guesses:
To star in the movie Croak
Is this Hemsworth's next big ticket movie?
Going against his hero-like qualities, he'd definitely be the biology teacher harbouring a dark secret, about to unleash death and destruction on the area.
The movie is about a killer cane toad and is being filmed in Gladstone. If this is true, we hope no Hemsworths are harmed during filming.
He heard Agnes Water is the next Byron Bay
Look out Byron, Hemsworth might be looking for a quieter beachfront paradise for him and his family.
If he is in Agnes, make sure you keep an eye out on the waves. Remember not to drop in on him, or you might feel the wrath of Thor.
To get fitness tips
We have plenty of gyms and trainers around town, defying the laws of nature with their lifts and climbs.
Hemsworth might need a little help getting back on track after a big Christmas.
To visit the islands
Where do you holiday when you live at Byron? Hemsworth and his family could be heading to Wilson or Heron Island to enjoy all the Southern Great Barrier Reef has to offer.
Turtle hatchlings will probably get more quality time with him than the rest of us.
To go fishing
Barra season's just opened and Hemsworth's heard there's some whoppers to be caught in Gladstone waters.
Let's face it, he's got the guns to be able to reel in a 120cm+ barra as easily as if it were a little bream.