GUSHING: An aerial shot of Awoonga Dam as it spilled over on Friday, March 31.

THERE'S no denying Gladstone copped a bucket full of rain during March with a large percentage of those falls coinciding with ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The Gladstone radar recorded 617.2mm of rain in March - 241.8mm of that rain fell between 9am Monday, March 27 until 9am on Friday, March 31, meaning 40% of the March rainfall fell in less than four days.

Thankfully the sun is out and the big wet is behind us for the foreseeable future.

While there are some negatives to come from the subsequent floods brought about by TC Debbie, such as flood damage and business and school closures, here's a list of five positive things to come from the rain:

1) TRADIES BACK ON THE TOOLS

BACK TO WORK: Gladstone tradies are back on the tools. Chrissy Harris GLA030811OBSV

Work shouldn't be too hard to find for the region's tradesmen. With every natural disaster comes an opportunity to rebuild. Homes need repairing, pot holes need filling in, debris needs clearing - all jobs Gladstone's tradies, electricians, handy men and council workers can do.

However, people need to be aware of any 'dodgy' tradies floating around the area looking to cash in on the misfortune of others.

2) THE GRASS IS GREENER (...and longer!)

LUSH: Mowing businesses will have a busy week ahead. Matt Harris

Not only is the grass around the region looking very lush and green, it's also grown very long in some areas.

Garden maintenance businesses are in for a extremely busy week as they field countless calls from customers wanting their backyards mown and manicured.

3) BARRAMUNDI ON THE MARCH

BARRA BLITZ: Mitch Whelan's 94cm barramundi caught in the Boyne River last year.

Lake Awoonga's loss means it's a 'barra bonanza' for the Boyne River.

After the lake spilled over last Thursday there have been many sightings of barramundi heading over the dam's spillway and into the Boyne.

Previous spillovers have resulted in bountiful fishing in the river, attracting tourists from all over the country hoping to bag a barra.

While fishing for barra makes for great school holiday fun for the whole family, there are concerns commercial fishers may take advantage of this as well by netting the Boyne.

4) BLUE GREEN ALGAE DISAPEARING

CLEAN: Business owner Nigel 'Nudge' Trezise said the banks of Lake Awoonga outside his business are algae-free because of the strong winds and currents. Nigel 'Nudge' Trezise

While there have been high levels of blue green algae in certain sections of Lake Awoonga in the past, the majority of it has been flushed away with the recent rain.

The Gladstone Area Water Board expect the level of algae in the dam to decrease considerably as a result, meaning there's no more 'blue/green monster' ready to gobble people up.

5) IT'S LESS HUMID

COOLER: Temperatures should start to become more bearable with lower levels of humidity. george tsartsianidis

It's starting to actually feel like autumn as humidity levels drop to a bearable range between 55-70%.

Temperatures will remain in the high 20s throughout the week with the 'feels like' temperature staying within a similar range.

Overnight lows have also dropped to the 20-degree mark, meaning the air conditioner doesn't need to drain power throughout the night.