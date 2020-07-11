Five people believed to be in two car crash

Gladstone paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital following a two car crash.

UPDATE:

A Queensland police spokeswoman said one driver has been issued with a traffic ticket for failing to stop at a red light following a two car crash in Clinton earlier today.

INITIAL:

ONE woman has been taken to hospital with abdominal injuries following a two car crash earlier today.

Paramedics were called to Harvey Rd, Clinton at 11.36am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said five people were believed to have been involved in the crash.

He said one woman in her 40s was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.