Five people believed to be in two car crash
UPDATE:
A Queensland police spokeswoman said one driver has been issued with a traffic ticket for failing to stop at a red light following a two car crash in Clinton earlier today.
INITIAL:
ONE woman has been taken to hospital with abdominal injuries following a two car crash earlier today.
Paramedics were called to Harvey Rd, Clinton at 11.36am.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said five people were believed to have been involved in the crash.
He said one woman in her 40s was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.