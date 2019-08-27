Five of six premierships belong to Central Qld teams

DOMINANT FORCE: Sophie Duff starred in the Bulls' under-16 girls side in what was a massive weekend in Bundaberg for Central Queensland Touch.

TOUCH: Central Queensland is the Mecca of Touch Football.

That's because the region won the State Junior Touch Championship in Bundaberg with CQ Bulls winning five of the six titles across different age-groups.

Bulls took out the Shuker-Williams Trophy.

Gladstone players had a huge role in the CQ domination with North Queensland Cowboys NRL Touch player Sophie Duff a star.

"She got player of the final and series," CQ Touch spokesperson Tracy Upton said.

Duff played in the CQ girls' under-16 team which thrashed its grand final opponents South Queensland Sharks 8-0.

The other CQ Bulls teams to win grand final gongs were the U16 boys, U14 girls and the U12 girls and boys teams.

Matt Long and Mitch Hansen represented the Bulls U16 boys which won the decider 10-8 against North Queensland Cyclones.

"Matt Long was very impressive and Mitch got called up on the weekend before and he really stood up," Upton said.

The CQ Bulls' U14 girls team got the better of Brisbane Cobras in the final in a 6-3 win.

Upton said Gladstone's Zoe Geiger was a late call-up as well.

"There was an injury to one of the U14 players and Zoe replaced her and she ended up being the leading try-scorer for the U14 girls age bracket," Upton said.

Gladstone trio Tase Black, Jacob Harris and Carter Vincent represented the CQ Bulls U14 boys team which went down 7-6 in the grand final to South West Swans.

Swans also beat Bulls 8-4 in round two. Lara Cavanagh and Tara Veach were the Gladstone players in the Bulls' victorious U12 girls team which beat South West Queensland Swans 6-2.

The U12 boys team, which beat Brisbane Cobras 4-0 in the final, got better and better throughout the championship.

"They really played well together as a team and gelled well with boys from Bundy, Emerald and Rockhampton as well in it," Upton said. "The team only trained a couple of times before the championship."

Mathew Majoram, Lachlan Lewis and Flynn Wiig flew the Gladstone flag in the youngest of the Bulls' boys team.

"The coaches of the CQ teams have all worked over and beyond for their teams," Upton said.

"I don't think any other region had their teams in all of the grand finals and it was just five or six years ago that CQ were on the receiving end of thrashings."

Upton said CQ's success can be attributed to players giving back to the game.

"Rockhampton's Jayman Bob, who plays in the NRL Touch competition, gave back to help out the kids and even Matt Long as well," she said.

Finals Results

Under 12 Girls Final

CQ Bulls Vs SWQ Swans

Champions: CQ Bulls 6-2

Player of the Final: Zoe Robson

Player of the Series: Molly Kelso

Under 12 Boys Final

CQ Bulls Vs Brisbane Cobras

Champions: CQ Bulls 4-0

Player of the Final: Chayce Bayles

Player of the Series: Kealan Chadburn

Under 14 Girls Final

CQ Bulls Vs Brisbane Cobras

Champions: CQ Bulls 6-3

Player of the Final: Kahlia Bob

Player of the Series: Sophie Smith

Under 14 Boys Final

CQ Bulls Vs SWQ Swans

Champions: SWQ Swans 7-6

Player of the Final: Matthew Moore

Player of the Series: Blaise Prendergast

Under 16 Girls Final

CQ Bulls Vs SQ Sharks

Champions: CQ Bulls 8-0

Player of the Final and Player of the Series: Sophie Duff

Under 16 Boys Final

CQ Bulls Vs NQ Cyclones

Champions: CQ Bulls 10-8

Player of the Final: Flynn Kelso

Player of the Series: Tana Martin

Champion Region

The Shuker/Williams Trophy

The host region Central Queensland (CQ) Bulls

Merit Team

Under 12 Girls

Freya McManus; Chelsea Meigan; Molly Kelso; Manaia Faiumu Malone; Tayla O'Shanesy; Millicent Watson; Aria Chadburn; Kate Rockett; Sienna Carr; Millie Evans; Amelia Porteous; Chezaan Kanui

Under 12 Boys

Beau McCarron; Khaid Wixon; Bronson Carlos; Connor Wastell; Harry Taske; Tyler Erickson; Jeremy Dore; Nathan McKellar; Max Grills; Kyran Broderick; Jontaye Brown; Kealan Chadburn

Junior Male Referee of the Tournament: Jack Driehus

Male Referee of the Tournament: Campbell Muir

Junior Female Referee of the Tournament: Chelsea Chilmaid

Female Referee of the Tournament: Fiona Quinn

JETS Program 2019

Charlise Falconer; Abby Davis; James Watt; Jack Ditchmen; James Roe; Poppy Buckland; Riley Wotton; Zoe Cornish; Makenzie Weier; Mathew Sheppard; Georgia Soeters