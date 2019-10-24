Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Five now charged over dad’s shooting murder

by ELISE WILLIAMS
24th Oct 2019 5:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FOURTH man and a woman have been charged with the murder of Queensland father Michael Menzel, who died from a bullet wound to his leg last week.

A 32-year-old Ningi man was arrested at Caboolture, while a 23-year-old Hillcrest woman was arrested at Hillcrest late yesterday afternoon before being taken into custody at the Brisbane watch house and each charged with one count of murder.

They will front Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Michael Menzel was fatally shot in his Gleneagle home on October 14. Picture: Supplied, Facebook
Michael Menzel was fatally shot in his Gleneagle home on October 14. Picture: Supplied, Facebook

The latest charges come just days after police extradited two men from New South Wales. Matthew David Taylor, 28, from Port Macquarie, and Te-Awa Mauratana Thompson, 29 from Yarrabilba were brought to Queensland and each charged with murder.
A third man, James Carstairs-Patten 32, from Beaudesert was also charged with murder.

The three have had their matters mentioned in Brisbane Magistrate Court this week, and are all remanded in custody, to appear at later dates.

Police allege the five forced entry into Mr Menzel's Gleneagle home on October 14, before fatally shooting him.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane dad crime murder shooting

Top Stories

    Chance to learn about biofuels

    premium_icon Chance to learn about biofuels

    News Mercurius Australia is working on turning sugar waste into fuel and will be discussing the project at an upcoming event.

    Get revving for hot rods and music

    premium_icon Get revving for hot rods and music

    News Another new event to Gladstone will raise funds for a local charitable...

    Countdown on to Best in Business Awards

    Countdown on to Best in Business Awards

    News Tickets for The Observer’s Best in Business Awards are ‘flying out the...

    VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    News Voting open now: Winner to be announced later this week